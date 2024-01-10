Watch Now
Multiple NB Southfield Freeway lanes are closed following crash

Only the right lane is open to vehicle traffic
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says multiple lanes on the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) at 8 Mile in Detroit have closed due to a crash.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jan 10, 2024
The left shoulder, left and center lanes are closed. The right lane remains open to vehicle traffic.

