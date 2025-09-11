1 child killed, 2 others injured in domestic shooting at Port Huron apartment; father arrested

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured after a shooting at an apartment in Port Huron early Thursday morning.

According to the Port Huron Police Department, a 44-year-old suspect, the father of the victims, is in custody without incident.

The 13-year-old and 12-year-old were taken to Detroit-area hospitals and remain in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

The 17-year-old boy who was killed has been identified as Kayleb Smerer by family members.

Jennifer Goddard, a neighbor who helped one of the kids after the shooting, spoke to 7 News Detroit Reporter Ruta Ulcinaite.

She said the 12-year-old came out of the house covered in blood, and encouraged medical personnel to check on his brother and sister.

"He said, 'My dad shot my brother and sister. My dad shot my brother and sister,'" Goddard told us.

Goodard told us that the suspect eventually came out of the house and surrendered to police, saying, "It was me, I shot him. I shot him."

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at Glenview Gardens Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Glenview Court.

Police said they were called to the apartment complex around 6:10 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to police, the father has provided investigators with details of the incident and remains in police custody. Police say they will be seeking criminal charges.

Police say that a 20-year-old son and the kids' mother were able to wrestle with the father and get the gun away from him, preventing anything further from happening.

In a letter addressed to families of Port Huron Schools, Superintendent Theo Kerhoulas and Holland Woods Middle School Principal Jillian Bertich said the following: