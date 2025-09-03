Multiple people hurt in officer-involved crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple people were hurt in a crash involving a Detroit police officer on Detroit's west side.

Hear from police and see the aftermath of the scene from Chopper 7

Police provide after officer involved crash on Detroit's west side

Chopper 7 shows aftermath after officer involved crash on Detroit's west side

We're told the crash happened around 6 a.m. this morning. Commander Ryan Connor (second precinct) tells us that a marked car was heading to a domestic violence call when the crash happened.

Police say that the officer's vehicle was heading south on Schaefer before being struck by another car at eastbound I-96 and Schaefer.

Medics treated multiple people at the scene, and both vehicles were damaged, but we're told no one had to be hospitalized from this incident.

Connor said that the police vehicle was going 25 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

"We ask the general public to please give way to emergency vehicles when they have their lights and sirens on," Commander Connor said.