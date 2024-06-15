Possibly 9-10 injured in shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad; suspect believed to be contained

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Possibly 9 to 10 people have been injured after a man opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday evening, officials say.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that they believe they have the shooter contained in a house about a half mile from the scene. He also said that the shooting appears to be random.

“It’s a gut punch … we’ve gone through so many tragedies,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

VIDEO: Watch officials give full update after shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad

Bouchard said there are victims from the shootings being treated in four nearby hospitals.

“It’s heartbreaking … complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

VIDEO: The scene outside the Rochester Hills splash pad where multiple people were shot Saturday

Bouchard stressed that the information was still preliminary and they don't yet have a firm number of victims or the ages, but mentioned there was at least one kid hurt.

We're told the suspect drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, potentially firing more than 20 shots before leaving the scene. A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Bouchard.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 footage of scene after multiple people injured in shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad police say

Rochester Police said via Facebook just after 6 p.m. Saturday that there was an active shooter situation at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, located at 1585 E. Auburn in Rochester Hills.

Rochester officials say that officers of the Rochester Hills Sub Station of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are on scene now, and are in charge of the crime scene.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that this is an active crime scene, but say they potentially have the suspect contained nearby. Police are still asking the public to steer clear of the scene.

We had an active shooter at the splash pad on Auburn in Rochester Hills. That is still an active crime scene and we potentially have the suspect contained nearby, but we asked for the moment people stay away from the area. We have numerous wounded victims. More to follow. — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (@oaklandsheriff) June 15, 2024

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.