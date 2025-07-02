DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting on a DDOT bus on Wednesday morning.

Watch the full report from Ryan Marshall

1 injured in shooting on DDOT bus on Detroit's east side; police search for suspect

Watch the latest update from police in the player below:

Detroit police provide update after shooting on DDOT bus

According to police, a passenger on the bus walked toward another passenger and fired one time. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victim, police say, is a 26-year-old who was shot in the upper chest. Police say he is currently in temp serious condition.

Watch video from the scene below:

Video shows aftermath after DDOT bus shooting

The shooting happened on the city's east side, near 8 Mile and Sherwood.

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot, heading west on 8 Mile. The suspect is believed to have cut his hand trying to climb a fence nearby. Police say a driver picked him up and dropped him in the area of Mound and Davison.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man in his mid-50s who was wearing a black baseball cap and white T-shirt.

Police have released an image of the suspect they're searching for. Officers recovered the suspect's backpack, and the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Detroit Police Department

Police say there were six people on the bus at the time of the shooting. They say they are going to increase patrols on the bus today.

According to police, there was another incident on a bus on Tuesday evening in the 7 Mile and Gratiot area. Police say in that case, there was an argument over the fare, when someone spat on the bus driver. Police say the bus driver then pulled out a knife and stabbed the person.

DDOT issued the following statement on safety:

"DDOT takes the safety of its riders and drivers very seriously. In 2024, we transitioned to the Detroit Police Department providing security on our buses, we have installed barriers protecting the driver, and metal detectors at our transit centers. These actions have the same goal — to put safety first and foremost. Following these two unfortunate incidents, DDOT leadership has met with union leadership, and came to an agreement that DPD will be providing additional security on buses, but in uniform and under cover. Our goal to keep riders and drivers as safe as possible remains paramount."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that multiple people were injured in the shooting. Police confirm that one person was injured.

This is a developing story; 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.