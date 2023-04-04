Watch Now
News

Multiple police agencies searching for Dryden Township teen with autism

Dryden Twp
Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Officials searching for Dryden Twp. teen
Dryden Twp
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 13:46:14-04

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to locate a 16-year-old Dryden Township boy with autism who is believed to have run away from home.

The sheriff’s office says Nathan John Baughman left a note saying he was running away. He was reportedly last seen at his home on Joy Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say he does not have a history of running away and that there was no indication he intended to harm himself. Multiple police agencies are searching for him.

Nathan is believed to have left the home on a black Schwinn mountain bike.

He is described as 5’5”, 130 pounds and he may be wearing an olive green hoodie, dark sweats and black Under Armor running shoes.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4950, Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292 or the Dryden Township Police Department at 810-796-2271.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website