Multiple shooting incidents reported Saturday night in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A curfew was initiated in the city of Detroit Saturday night for minors after multiple shooting incidents were reported in downtown Detroit.

At approximately 8:05 p.m Saturday night, police were dispatched to Athen’s Party store near Monroe and St. Antoine in Greektown for reports of a shooting.

Police have confirmed an adult male was fatally shot and weapons were recovered.

In connection to this incident, one adult male and one adult female are currently in custody.

Another shooting incident Saturday has been confirmed by DPD that occurred near the Renaissance Center and Detroit Riverwalk.

At approximately 9:11 p.m. Saturday night, Detroit police were dispatched to the area of Atwater and Rivard Streets for a reported double shooting.

Police say an adult male and adult female were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm, one male is in custody in connection to the shooting.

At this time, no further information is known about Saturday night’s shooting incidents.

