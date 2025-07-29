Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Munson Healthcare provides update on 11 victims in mass stabbing at Traverse City Walmart

Michigan Walmart Stabbing
Jan-Michael Stump/AP
Emergency services respond after multiple people were stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)
Michigan Walmart Stabbing
11 injured in Walmart stabbing incident in Traverse City
Hear from armed bystander who confronted Traverse City mass stabbing suspect
Traverse City stabbing suspect had mental health struggles, criminal history
Officials speak after at least 11 people stabbed at Traverse City Walmart; suspect in custody
Posted
and last updated

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three days after an Elkden man stabbed 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Munson Healthcare has provided an update on the victims.

According to a media statement:

  • Two patients have been treated and released from the hospital
  • Two patients have been treated and transferred
  • One patient is in good condition
  • Six patients are in fair condition

This comes a day after Bradford James Gille was arraigned on one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and given a $100,000 bond. He is in custody while awaiting his next court date.

Watch our previous coverage

11 injured in Walmart stabbing incident in Traverse City
Web Extra: Hear from man who helped stop stabbing suspect outside Traverse City Walmart
Traverse City stabbing suspect had mental health struggles, criminal history
Officials speak after at least 11 people stabbed at Traverse City Walmart; suspect in custody

We are incredibly proud of our physicians, nurses, surgeons, clinical teams, and support staff at Munson Healthcare," the media statement reads. "Their commitment to healing and recovery during this challenging time is a powerful testament to the resilience and unity of our healthcare community."

More information on the healthcare system and future updates on the victims can be found at this link.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit