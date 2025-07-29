Munson Healthcare provides update on 11 victims in mass stabbing at Traverse City Walmart

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three days after an Elkden man stabbed 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Munson Healthcare has provided an update on the victims.
According to a media statement:
- Two patients have been treated and released from the hospital
- Two patients have been treated and transferred
- One patient is in good condition
- Six patients are in fair condition
This comes a day after Bradford James Gille was arraigned on one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and given a $100,000 bond. He is in custody while awaiting his next court date.
We are incredibly proud of our physicians, nurses, surgeons, clinical teams, and support staff at Munson Healthcare," the media statement reads. "Their commitment to healing and recovery during this challenging time is a powerful testament to the resilience and unity of our healthcare community."
