Munson Healthcare provides update on 11 victims in mass stabbing at Traverse City Walmart

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three days after an Elkden man stabbed 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Munson Healthcare has provided an update on the victims.

According to a media statement:



Two patients have been treated and released from the hospital

Two patients have been treated and transferred

One patient is in good condition

Six patients are in fair condition

This comes a day after Bradford James Gille was arraigned on one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and given a $100,000 bond. He is in custody while awaiting his next court date.

Watch our previous coverage

11 injured in Walmart stabbing incident in Traverse City

Web Extra: Hear from man who helped stop stabbing suspect outside Traverse City Walmart

Traverse City stabbing suspect had mental health struggles, criminal history

Officials speak after at least 11 people stabbed at Traverse City Walmart; suspect in custody

We are incredibly proud of our physicians, nurses, surgeons, clinical teams, and support staff at Munson Healthcare," the media statement reads. "Their commitment to healing and recovery during this challenging time is a powerful testament to the resilience and unity of our healthcare community."

More information on the healthcare system and future updates on the victims can be found at this link.

