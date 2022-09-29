Murder charges dropped for teens charged in deadly stabbing of Fraser teen

Murder charges for three teens charged in the stabbing death of another teen near Fraser High School have been dropped, but the suspects are facing other charges.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, three juveniles are facing charges – two females and one male – in the stabbing on Sept. 13.

Police say officers responded to an assault in progress around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Garfield and Klein and found three people stabbed. The victims were reportedly transported to local hospitals, where one of them died from their injuries, according to police.

The two teen girls are charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and one felony count of first-degree home invasion. They were each given a $250,000 bond, 10%.

The male teen was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, felonies, and first-degree home invasion. He was given a $750,000 cash bond.

All teens are expected to b back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 12 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 19.

Fraser schools near the incident were temporarily put on lockdown, and the district canceled events.

Paul Ban, who lives near Garfield Road, said he saw the teens hanging out prior to the incident and that they hangout all the time. This time things escalated.

“If we don’t stand up and do something together then nothing's going to change. We’re going to get more and more of this kid stuff, and this kid stuff should not happen," he said.

