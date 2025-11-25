Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Museum of Illusions officially opens in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Museum of Illusions, with dozens of locations around the world, has officially opened a location in Downtown Detroit.

Located at 1545 Woodward Ave., the museum opened to the public on Friday, Nov. 21.

Clone room.jpg

According to the website, the Museum of Illusions features exhibits that "will teach you that nothing is ever quite as it seems."

Reversed room.jpg

Inside, you'll find illusion rooms, mind-bending installations, a variety of optical illusions and more.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and admission starts at $22 per person. Tickets are available on its website. The museum is offering a discount through Dec. 21 for the grand opening.

