Music, Rocket Mortgage Classic and fireworks among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit will be filled with music and golf this weekend with concerts and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

There will also be a fireworks show at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Here are 7 Things to Do in the D:

Cars Under the Stars Fireworks Spectacular



Sunday 5 p.m.; fireworks start around 9:45 p.m.

M1 Concourse Arena at 45399 Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

A fireworks show is coming to M1 Concourse this weekend and you can enjoy it from your car on the track. The event also includes live music, food trucks and a bar.

Historic Base Ball



Saturday and Sunday 1:30 p.m.

Walnut Grove at Greenfield Village at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Greenfield Village

History and sports are coming together this summer during Historic Base Ball at Greenfield Village. The game takes you back to the 19th century when "base ball" was two words and the rules were different. Players will parade down Main Street before the games. You can also expect live brass music and a steam locomotive whistle by.

Jagged Edge



Friday 8 p.m.

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre at 2600 Atwater Street in Detroit

R&B group Jagged Edge will be performing at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. They'll be joined by Tweet, Donell Jones and Lil Mo.

Luke Bryan



Friday and Saturday 3 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Segar Drive in Independence Township

Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his tour to Pine Knob Music Theatre. Demand was so high that a second day was added, organizers say. Special guests include Alana Springsteen, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew and HunterGirl.

Rocket Mortgage Classic



Thursday through Sunday

Detroit Golf Club 17911 at Hamilton Road

It's that time of year again: the Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit. The competition kicks off on Thursday with 156 players in the field and wraps up Sunday evening with the crowning of a new champion. Tens of thousands of golf fans are expected to attend and watch their favorite PGA Tour stars.

Summer Music Series



Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival Park in Rochester Hills

You can catch live music from local artists this summer at Festival Park in the Village of Rochester. The free shows this weekend include True Blue, Highway 29 Band and Sean Mischley.

Tituss Burgess with the DSO



Saturday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Orchestra Hall at 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Actor and singer Tituss Burgess will be performing with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. He'll be bringing his high-tenor voice and strong stage presence as the group will play songs from Broadway and films such as "Porgy and Bess, "Beauty and the Beast" and more. This will be DSO's first official Pride concert, and the symphony plans to do more in the future.

Related: 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Everything you need to know

