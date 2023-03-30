Musical and comedy performances among events this weekend in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many big names will be in Detroit this weekend including Jill Scott, Mike Epps and Nick Cannon for musical and comedy events.

Detroit City FC is playing at home, and "Chicago" the musical will be at Fisher Theatre.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 9:30 a.m. for Beat the Crowd ticket holders

Eastern Market Sheds 3, 4, and 5 at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

Hundreds of entrepreneurs across the state will come together for the semi-annual All Things Detroit event. Small business owners will have the spotlight at Detroit's Eastern Market. Vendors include retail, coffee, art, music, food, entertainment and more. Doors open early for Beat the Crowd ticket holders, who can shop before it's open to the public and receive and All Things Detroit tote bag and exclusive coupons and giveaways.

"Chicago" the musical



March 28 through April 2; Tuesday through Saturday 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. and Sunday 7:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

The musical "Chicago" will be performed in Detroit to end the month of March and start April. Broadway Detroit says "Chicago" is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The tale includes fame, fortune, jazz music and dancing.

Detroit City FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC



Saturday 4 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium at 3201 Roosevelt Street in Hamtramck

Detroit City FC men's soccer is hosting the Rio Grande Valley FC during their second game at home this weekend.

Jill Scott



Friday 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Jill Scott is making an appearance in Detroit this weekend during her "Who is Jill Scott" tour. The tour is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of her debut album. The tour is picking up where she left off during her tour in 2020 that ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motor City Blues Festival



Saturday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Motor City Blues Festival returns to Detroit for the 15th time. The show features Blues artists Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin Richardson, Ronnie Bell, Lenny Williams, Chick Rodgers and Nellie Tiger Travis.

Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour



Friday 6:30 p.m.

The Fillmore at 2115 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

TV show host, actor, rapper and comedian Nick Cannon is hosting the Next Superstar Tour, an event showcasing rising stars in music. There will be three stages featuring new talent. There will headliners performing including Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame and POP MONEY.

Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour



Saturday 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Comedian and actor Mike Epps is hosting "Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour," an event in Detroit featuring stand-up greats Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly.

