Musk, top Biden aides meet in Washington, talk electric cars

Elon Musk
Patrick Pleul/AP
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Elon Musk
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 27, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top aides to President Joe Biden have met in Washington to discuss electric vehicles.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Musk did not meet with the president.

Instead, Biden aides Mitch Landrieu and John Podesta sat down with the Tesla chief on Friday to discuss how recently enacted infrastructure and climate legislation can help grow the EV industry and electrification more broadly.

Landrieu oversees federal spending on infrastructure, including help for the electric vehicle industry, while Podesta is the president's point man on federal spending on climate and clean energy initiatives.

