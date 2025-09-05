GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 47-year-old man who escaped police custody at Garden City Hospital Thursday was recaptured just hours later thanks to a good Samaritan who recognized him at a nearby gas station.

Antonio Hollingsworth had been arrested by Inkster police for a serious car crash where he hit a motorcyclist near Inkster Road and Avondale Street, leaving the victim in critical condition. He was also a parole absconder wanted for a robbery conviction.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

'My instincts kicked in': Man recognizes Garden City hospital escapee, calls 911

Hollingsworth escaped from Garden City Hospital while receiving medical treatment, where he had been handcuffed to a gurney. Cmdr. Shawn Vargo of the Inkster Police Department explained how the escape occurred.

"He was taken to the hospital for a medical issue and was handcuffed to the gurney, our officer had to use the restroom because he had been out there for a couple hours, a nurse was in there with him," Vargo said. "Unfortunately, when he (officer) came back, the handcuffs were still on the bed and no prisoner."

WXYZ

During his roughly five hours of freedom, Hollingsworth had much of Garden City on high alert. Police shared his photo and warned residents he was dangerous. The alert noted that Hollingsworth was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and only socks.

A worker at a gas station auto shop at Inkster and Ford roads, just three blocks from the hospital, became suspicious when Hollingsworth approached him shirtless asking for money. The worker, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, recognized Hollingsworth from the police alert.

Police

"I'm telling you what it was from God above. This guy walked up and started asking questions and asking 'I need money to get a shirt, I need this, my girlfriend got in a fight with me, she took my shirt off,'" the good Samaritan said.

"My instincts kicked in and I knew right there and then. I took my phone out, looked at the picture, and that was him," the Good Samaritan said.

After panhandling enough money to buy a white shirt, Hollingsworth crossed the street. However, with 911 on the line and police on the way, he didn't make it far.

"Thank God he came here and didn't go anywhere else and cause any more trouble. He came to the right place at the right time and thank God he's off the streets," the good Samaritan said.

WXYZ

Inkster police will now be submitting updated charges against Hollingsworth after the escape. They also say there will be an internal investigation into what happened at the hospital.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.