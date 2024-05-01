NAACP announces President Biden as keynote speaker for Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

(WXYZ) — The NAACP announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker for their Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner this year.

“President Biden comes at a critical time in our nation’s history. We face tremendous International challenges coupled with domestic and local issues that seek to divide us. However it is our belief that if we work together as a people, that we can resolve these issues for the benefit of all Americans,” said Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony.

The 69th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner will be held on May 19 at Huntington Place at 5 p.m.

Organizers say the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner is the largest sit down dinner of its kind in the world. The dinner launched in April 1956.

Past speakers at the dinner have included Biden when he was Vice President, then Sen. Kamala Harris, then Sen. Barack Obama and many more.

To learn more about the 69th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner, click here.

