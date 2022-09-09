NACTOY semifinalists to be announced at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The semifinalists for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year are expected to be announced during the North American International Auto Show’s media days.
According to a press release, about 47 cars, trucks and utility vehicles are eligible candidates for the 2023 awards.
"This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg in a press release, "driven primarily by increased offerings of battery electric vehicles, continued popularity of the utility category and arrivals of new OEMs. We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year's three NACTOY Award winners."
The winners are awarded by a panel of 50 jurors from media across the U.S. and Canada.
The finalists will be announced in November with the category winners announced in January.
Here’s the annual list of vehicle candidates as of June 9:
Car of the Year
Acura Integra
BMW i4 eDrive 40i
BMW i4 M50i
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Maserati MC20
Mercedes C Class
Mercedes EQE
Nissan Z
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche 911 GTS
Subaru WRX
Toyota GR Corolla
Truck of the Year
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Ford F-150 Lightning
Lordstown Endurance
Utility Vehicle of the Year
Audi Q4 e-tron
BMW iX xDrive M50i
Cadillac Lyriq
Fisker Ocean
Genesis GV60
Honda CR-V
Honda HR-V
Honda Pilot
Kia Sportage
Kia Niro
Kia EV6
Jeep Wagoneer LWB
Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover SV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Defender 130
Lexus LX600
Lexus RX
Mazda CX-50
Nissan Ariya
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
Rivian R1S
Subaru Solterra
Toyota Sequoia
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota Corolla Cross
Vinfast VF 8
Vinfast VF 9
Volvo C40 Recharge
Additional Utility vehicle TBA