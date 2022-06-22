Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and Naomi Osaka are becoming teammates in the entertainment world.

Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with a company created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.

Tuesday’s announcement comes shortly after Osaka and her agent, Stuart Duguid, started an athlete representation agency.

The 24-year-old Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who also has reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Osaka recently said she would be skipping Wimbledon for the second year in a row.