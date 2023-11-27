BISSELL to hold Empty the Shelters: Holiday Hope Event Dec. 1–17

(WXMI) — BISSELL is set to hold its latest Empty the Shelters event as the holiday season approaches.

Prospective pet owners will be able to adopt animals for reduced fees of $50 or less during the nationwide event Dec. 1–17, according to the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

We’re told more than 380 shelters will participate across 43 states. Check out BISSELL’s interactive map to find one near you.

"Our nation's animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home," says BISSELL Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell. "Our 'Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope' event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season."

BISSELL says more than 204,000 animals found their forever homes thanks to Empty the Shelters since the initiative first began in 2016.

All pets will be microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered, organizers tell us.

Future pet parents are reminded that animals are more than just gifts; they are long-term commitments.

Visit the organization's website for more information.

