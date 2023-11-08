Watch Now
Grandy Organics honey oat granola recalled for undeclared coconut

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 12:47 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 12:59:46-05

HIRAM, Maine — Grandy Organics has recalled its Gluten-Free Honey Oat Granola due to undeclared coconuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects products bearing the lot code “231017-03459-1” and UPC number “648960034590.”

The FDA says the issue was discovered during a training exercise.

No illnesses were reported.

Consumers with coconut allergies are advised to throw away the affected products right away.

Contact the manufacturer at 207-935-7415 or customerservice@grandyorganics.com to request a refund or replacement.

