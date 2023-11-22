HMC Farms peaches, plums, nectarines recalled for potential Listeria

(WXMI) — HMC Group Marketing has recalled its HMC Farms brand of peaches, plums and nectarines for potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were sold between May 1 and Nov. 15 as well as between May 1 and Nov. 15 of this year.

The FDA says 11 people became ill after eating peaches.

Consumers are instructed to inspect their freezers and throw out the affected products.

Those questions may call the manufacturer at 844-483-3867.

