Orgain recalls chocolate-flavored protein powder for undeclared sesame

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 06, 2023
IRVINE, Calif. — Orgain has recalled select lots of its chocolate-fudge-flavored Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods due to undeclared sesame, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the product is available exclusively at Costco stores.

No adverse health impacts were reported.

The recall affects the following products, according to the FDA:

Consumers are advised to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at support@orgain.com or 888-881-4246.

