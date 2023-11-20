Salmon burgers sold at Whole Foods recalled for undeclared sesame, milk

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Raw SeaFoods, Inc. has recalled its line of Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers for undeclared sesame and milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told a vendor first reported the issue after spotting sesame seeds on the burgers.

The FDA says the burgers were sold at Whole Foods across the U.S. between Aug. 25 and Nov. 15. The affected products bear the PLU code “56228” and “sell by” dates ranging between Sept. 11 and Nov. 19.

It is not yet known what caused the error but an investigation is underway.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers with sensitivities to either allergen are urged to refrain from eating the affected products and bring receipts to Whole Foods for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 508-673-0111.

