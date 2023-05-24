Van Leeuwen flavor, Meijer almonds recalled for undeclared allergens

(WXMI) — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has recalled nearly 4,100 pints of its Brown Sugar Chunk ice cream due to undeclared walnuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects 14 oz pints bearing the lot number “23P102” and a “best by” date of April 12, 2025.

The recall was issued after a customer notified officials that walnuts were present in the ice cream but not indicated on the packaging, according to the FDA.

The cause for the labeling error is currently under investigation.

Those who purchased the affected product are asked to return them for refunds.

Direct all questions and concerns to JD Dillion at 215-824-6613 or JD@vanleeuwenicecream.com.

The FDA says Meijer has recalled Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds due to undeclared milk.

We’re told that recall affects products of all sell-by dates with the UPC numbers “7-08820-68730-1” and “7-60236-19787-4.”

The error was caused as a result of a communication error during a transition to a new product supplier, according to the FDA.

Consumers are advised to return the affected products for refunds.

For more information, call Meijer at 800-543-3704.

