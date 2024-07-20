Deadline to register online, by mail to vote in Michigan's August primary election is July 22

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The deadline to register online or by mail to vote in Michigan’s August primary election is quickly approaching.

The election is Aug. 6. Residents have until July 22 to register online or by mail to vote.

To be eligible, you must be a Michigan resident, a United States citizen and 18 years old by election day. You also can’t be currently serving a jail or prison sentence.

Registered voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to mail them as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to a voter’s clerk’s office or secure drop box by 8 p.m. on election day.

There are also early voting sites open in Michigan July 27 through Aug. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

You can register to vote online at michigan.gov/vote, by mail or by scanning and emailing a completed application to your local clerk by July 22.

For more information including voter status and applications, visit the state’s website.

