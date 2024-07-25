Early voting for Michigan's August primary begins this weekend; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — Early voting for the August primary in Michigan will begin on July 27 and continue through the Sunday before Election Day.

It's the second time that early voting will be available after the 2024 presidential primary. Michigan voters approved a slew of voting change in 2022 with Proposal 2 – one of them being in-person early voting.

Under the change, voters can cast a ballot before Election Day in an experience similar to voting on Election Day. Voters are issued ballots and then can insert their ballot directly into a tabulator at an early voting site.

Anyone registered in Michigan to vote has the right to vote early, in person at an early voting site.

Voters can look up their assigned early voting site or sites up to 60 days before the election on the state's voter information website.

Hours vary by location, but early voting must be offered for at least nine consecutive days, beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending on the Sunday before the election, for eight hours a day.

That means it will run July 27 through Aug. 4. It will also be available for the 2024 General Election from Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

How are ballots organized and retained?

The Michigan Department of State breaks down information about how early voting ballots are organized after they are submitted.

According to the state, on Election Day, ballots at a polling place are stored by precincts, and though many early voting sites can have several precincts, tabulators at early voting sites are programmed to count ballots from different precincts and to record the results by each individual percent.

"All ballots submitted in Michigan, whether at an early voting site, a polling place, or by absentee voting, are retained and available for review during the post-election canvass, recount, and audit processes," the state said.