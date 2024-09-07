Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers agree to debate at WXYZ-TV in October

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan U.S. Senate candidates Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers have both accepted an invitation to debate at WXYX-TV in October.

Slotkin, a Democrat, and Rogers, a Republican, both won the primary election for their respective parties in August.

Slotkin, 48, is currently the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 7th District, which includes all of Ingham, Livingston, Shiawassee and Clinton counties, plus areas of Eaton, Genesee and Oakland counties.

She was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and took her seat in 2019, flipping the normally Republican district for the first time since 2001.

Slotkin has been endorsed by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

VIDEO: Elissa Slotkin speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

Elissa Slotkin speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

She said her Senate campaign has focused on protecting people’s rights and democracy, keeping communities safe, building things in America and defending the middle class.

Rogers, 61, served as a congressman for Michigan’s 8th District from 2001 to 2015, and also worked as an FBI agent and was a Michigan State senator.

VIDEO: Mike Rogers speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

Mike Rogers speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

Rogers’ campaign website shows his campaign priorities focusing on the economy, China, the southern border, crime and more.

He has been endorsed by prominent Republicans including former President Donald Trump.

The Senate seat became open after Stabenow announced last year she would not seek reelection. Stabenow was Michigan’s first female U.S. senator and was officially sworn in in 2001.

The debate is set to take place on Oct. 14 at Channel 7. We will provide more details about the debate as it gets closer.