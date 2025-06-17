Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard enters Republican race for governor

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard has entered the Republican race for governor. Leonard, 44, announced his run with a video on social media.

In the announcement, Leonard said his campaign will focus on growing Michigan, lowering taxes and reforming regulations.

“Michigan currently ranks second-to-last in unemployment, and our education system is bottom 10 in the nation,” Leonard said in a statement. “We cannot afford another lost decade where our children are forced to leave the state for better opportunity. My priority throughout this campaign will be to lay out a positive vision with real solutions to address our state’s most pressing problems with a clear focus on making Michigan a growth state.”

He joins a crowded Republican field that already includes Rep. John James, State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, as well as Anthony Hudson and Evan Space.

Leonard lives in DeWitt and is an attorney at Plunkett Cooney Law Firm. He served three terms in the Michigan House and was speaker in his last term.

On the Democratic side, candidates include Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and former Cape Coral, Fla. mayor Marni Sawicki.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running as an Independent. We hope to do a one-on-one with Leonard in the future.

Watch more interviews with gubernatorial candidates in the videos below

Republican Mike Cox

One-on-one with Republican Mike Cox, former Michigan AG running for governor

Republican Aric Nesbitt

FULL INTERVIEW: Aric Nesbitt talks about running for Governor

Republican Antony Hudson

One-on-one with Republican Anthony Hudson, who is running for Michigan governor

Democrat Garlin Gilchrist

FULL INTERVIEW: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks about Michigan gubernatorial run

Democrat Jocelyn Benson

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks with 7 News Detroit after announcing gubernatorial run

Democrat Chris Swanson

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson talks about gubernatorial run

Independent Mike Duggan

Interview: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talks about running for Michigan Governor

We hope to interview the other candidates in the future.