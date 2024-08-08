Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Harris, Walz address union members during stop at UAW Local 900

Election 2024 Harris
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrive at a campaign rally Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Romulus, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Election 2024 Harris
Posted
and last updated

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ — Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be speaking with members of the UAW at 3:10 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SPEECH LIVE AS IT HAPPENS

The Vice President and Governor Walz will be making the remarks during a visit to UAW Local 900 in Wayne. It comes one day after a campaign rally in a hanger at Detroit Metro Airport before several thousand people.

Both Harris and Walz spoke at that event, which also included remarks from UAW President Shawn Fain, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and a number of other Michigan Democratic leaders.

Following the UAW event, Harris will travel from Detroit to Phoenix, Arizona.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit