WATCH LIVE: Harris, Walz address union members during stop at UAW Local 900

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ — Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be speaking with members of the UAW at 3:10 p.m.

The Vice President and Governor Walz will be making the remarks during a visit to UAW Local 900 in Wayne. It comes one day after a campaign rally in a hanger at Detroit Metro Airport before several thousand people.

Both Harris and Walz spoke at that event, which also included remarks from UAW President Shawn Fain, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and a number of other Michigan Democratic leaders.

Following the UAW event, Harris will travel from Detroit to Phoenix, Arizona.