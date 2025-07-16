Here are the cities & townships with races in the August 2025 primary

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 2025 August primary election is approaching and municipalities across metro Detroit have several races on the ballot.
Here are the cities and townships with races for the Aug. 5 primary.
Lenawee County
- Addison Community Schools
Livingston County
- Byron Area Schools
- Unadilla Township
Macomb County
- Armada Area Schools
- Clinton Township
- Fitzgerald Public Schools
- New Baltimore City
- Ray Township
- Sterling Heights City
Monroe County
- 2nd District
- Milan City
Oakland County
- Northville Public Schools
- Novi City
- Oakland Charter Township
- Pontiac City
- Southfield City
St. Clair County
- Armada Area Schools
- Marysville Public Schools
Washtenaw County
- Ann Arbor City
- Dexter City
- Milan City
- Northville Public Schools
- Ypsilanti Township
Wayne County
- Dearborn Heights City
- Detroit City
- Detroit City - District 2
- Detroit City - District 5
- Detroit City - District 7
- Hamtramck City
- Livonia City
- Northville Public Schools
- Plymouth City
- Romulus Community Schools
- Taylor City
- Westland City