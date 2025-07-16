Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Here are the cities & townships with races in the August 2025 primary

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 2025 August primary election is approaching and municipalities across metro Detroit have several races on the ballot.

Here are the cities and townships with races for the Aug. 5 primary.

Lenawee County

  • Addison Community Schools

Livingston County

  • Byron Area Schools
  • Unadilla Township

Macomb County

  • Armada Area Schools
  • Clinton Township
  • Fitzgerald Public Schools
  • New Baltimore City
  • Ray Township
  • Sterling Heights City

Monroe County

  • 2nd District
  • Milan City

Oakland County

  • Northville Public Schools
  • Novi City
  • Oakland Charter Township
  • Pontiac City
  • Southfield City

St. Clair County

  • Armada Area Schools
  • Marysville Public Schools

Washtenaw County

  • Ann Arbor City
  • Dexter City
  • Milan City
  • Northville Public Schools
  • Ypsilanti Township

Wayne County

  • Dearborn Heights City
  • Detroit City
  • Detroit City - District 2
  • Detroit City - District 5
  • Detroit City - District 7
  • Hamtramck City
  • Livonia City
  • Northville Public Schools
  • Plymouth City
  • Romulus Community Schools
  • Taylor City
  • Westland City
