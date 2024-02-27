Watch Now

Here's what Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson said as presidential primary voting is underway

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke Tuesday morning of the state's presidential primary election. She said they are seeing a steady stream of voters throughout the state, and that more than one million people have already voted through early in-person voting and absentee voting.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 12:48:12-05

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke to the media in Detroit on Tuesday morning as presidential primary voting got underway.

Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson updates presidential primary on Tuesday morning

Benson said the City of Detroit was showing great participation as voting got underway, and Ann Arbor recorded the highest voter turnout in the morning.

She also had a message to voters about how the eyes of a nation are on Michigan.

Benson also reminded voters if you still have an absentee ballot, you can return it to your local clerk's office until 8 p.m. or place it in a designated absentee ballot drop box. If you're still in line when polls close at 8 p.m., you can vote.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning