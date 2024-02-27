Here's what Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson said as presidential primary voting is underway

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke to the media in Detroit on Tuesday morning as presidential primary voting got underway.

Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson updates presidential primary on Tuesday morning

Benson said the City of Detroit was showing great participation as voting got underway, and Ann Arbor recorded the highest voter turnout in the morning.

She also had a message to voters about how the eyes of a nation are on Michigan.

Benson also reminded voters if you still have an absentee ballot, you can return it to your local clerk's office until 8 p.m. or place it in a designated absentee ballot drop box. If you're still in line when polls close at 8 p.m., you can vote.