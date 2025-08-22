Metro Detroit Weather: Decent weekend with a slight rain chance

It will stay dry tonight and Saturday morning. Clouds will build Saturday with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Any rain timing is most likely 2 PM to 8 PM. Sunday is dry.

See the full forecast in the video below

Your weekend forecast

Tonight: a few clouds late with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a shower or storm chance in the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain and storms is 30% in Detroit, a little higher north of Detroit, and a little lower south of the city. The timing is most likely from 2 PM to 8 PM. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: It will be partly sunny with a cooler breeze. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor