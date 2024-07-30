Michigan August 2024 primary: Here are the races to watch

The 2024 Michigan August Primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 6 and there are several key races on the ballot.
Related: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Michigan August Primary
Below are some of the key races that Michigan will see in the 2024 primary ballot.
Michigan U.S. Senate race
Longtime U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she would not seek re-election in 2024, making Michigan a key race when it comes to the U.S. Senate.
Several Republicans and Democrats threw their hat in the ring for U.S. Senate, but since then, many have dropped out.
The race is important for both parties due to the current breakdown of the U.S. Senate, which has Democrats holding a slim one-seat majority.
Here are the candidates
Democrat
- Hill Harper
- Elissa Slotkin
Republican
- Justin Amash
- Sherry O'Donnell
- Sandy Pensler (has dropped out)
- Mike Rogers
Michigan U.S. House races
All 13 House seats are up for grabs within many competitive districts. Democrats have a 7-6 majority for the seats in Michigan.
District 8
Rep. Dan Kildee is not seeking re-election for District 8, so Democrats will look to replace him while Republicans will look to flip the seat.
Here are the candidates
Democrat
- Matt Collier
- Pamelia Pugh
- Kristen McDonald Rivet
Republican
- Mary Draves
- Anthony Hudson
- Paul Junge
District 10
Rep. John James is running unopposed on the Republican side for District 10. He narrowly defeated former judge Carl Marlinga in 2022 by just 1,600 votes.
Marlinga is running in the Democratic primary again with three other candidates also seeking the Democratic nomination.
Here are the candidates
Democrat
- Emily Busch
- Carl Marlinga
- Tiffany Tilley
- Diane Young
District 11
Rep. Haley Stevens is seeking re-election and the Democratic nomination running against Ahmed Ghanim. Two Republicans are on the primary ticket.
Here are the candidates
Republican
- Charlies Frangie
- Nick Somberg
District 13
District 13 is a solidly Democratic district, and two candidates are facing off against incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar to try and win the Democratic nomination.
Below are the candidates
Democrat
- Shri Thanedar
- Shakira Lynn Hawkins
- Mary Waters