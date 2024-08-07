Mike Rogers wins Michigan’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, DDHQ projects

(WXYZ) — DDHQ is projecting that U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers will win Michigan’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, beating out former Rep. Justin Amash and West Michigan Dr. Sherry O’Donnell.

Rogers, 61, served as a congressman for Michigan’s 8th District from 2001 to 2015, and also worked as an FBI agent and was a Michigan State senator.

He said he and his wife were sitting down about 18 months ago talking about how everything looks broken — in Washington D.C., in Lansing, and across the world. He said he has the right experience to make an impact on that.

“I thought, I have the right experience to walk in on the first day, no on the job training, I don’t have to be in awe of the place to get to work for Michigan families,” Rogers said during Spotlight on the News with Chuck Stokes.

RELATED VIDEO: Mike Rogers discusses his Senate candidacy and more:

Rogers’ campaign website shows his campaign priorities focusing on the economy, China, the southern border, crime and more.

He has been endorsed by prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump.

He graduated from Howell High School and Adrian College and joined the U.S. Army before joining the FBI and then working in public service.

The Senate seat became open after current Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced last year she would not seek re-election. Stabenow was Michigan’s first female U.S. senator and was officially sworn in in 2001.

During his interview on Spotlight, Rogers was asked about the economy, abortion rights, supporting arms for Israel and civil rights.

VIDEO: You can watch his interview below: