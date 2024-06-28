Republicans, Democrats host watch parties in metro Detroit for presidential debate

DETROIT (WXYZ) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump took the stage Thursday night for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season.

The presumptive nominees did not acknowledge each other as they took to their podiums at CNN’s Atlanta studios.

Inflation, abortion, health care and immigration were among the topics discussed, drawing heat on both sides along with brutal personal attacks.

In metro Detroit, Republicans hosted a watch party in Howell while Democrats held one in Detroit.

The Michigan Republic Party was at the Historic Howell Theatre. Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra and several candidates running for office were at the event.

Reaction from the crowd came not only when Trump was speaking but also when Biden spoke, and it was hard to hear the debate at times.

“It was a phenomenal debate for President Trump,” Hoekstra said. “President Biden provided no defense for what’s happening to people every day: inflation, what’s happening on the border, the disaster we find ourselves in oversees.”

People we spoke with felt Trump came out on top Thursday night.

“Clearly, (Trump has) got command to this debate. Joe Biden, to me, looks like he’s struggling even to speak,” Larry Parsons of Harland said.

Parsons shared with us that he lost his daughter to a fentanyl overdose. The issue of fentanyl coming into the country is a major issue that drives him.

The Democratic watch party was held at the Common Pub Detroit in Midtown. The crowd was glued to the TV, cheering and booing throughout the debate. It was the official watch party for Biden supporters in Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stopped by before the debate started and made some remarks.

There was no live audience in the crowd in Atlanta as Trump and Biden were talking. Duggan said that makes things difficult when it comes to debating.

“It is very weird because you don’t know how you’re doing,” Duggan said. “Politicians normally give speeches, they get immediate reaction. And so you come out and your wife and your campaign team tell you how you did. So, it’s not easy to stay there and be disciplined.”

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Hill Harper also made an appearance.

7 News Detroit spoke to people in attendance about the debate and what they thought about.

“So far, Biden’s performance has been a little concerning. I think if you listen, Trump has been lying through his teeth, so we’ll see how people respond to this,” Patrick Starrs of Detroit said. “It’s been something.”

We also asked if the debate held any weight on their decision in the upcoming election.

“I think they are hitting a lot of key points, mainly like Roe v. Wade act. I think that that is very important. It definitely affects me, so that’s so far what I’ve gotten from it,” Detroit resident Malisa Durant said.

The latest CNN Poll of Polls shows no clear leader right now. Nationwide, The current average stands at 47% supporting Biden and 49% for Trump.

