UAW endorses VP Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential race, says she'll rally with members in Detroit

The United Auto Workers union endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president after previously endorsing President Joe Biden.

In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, the union said that the the executive board voted to endorse Harris, saying her candidacy buildings on the administration's proven track record of standing with the UAW.

The union said that years before its historic Stand Up Strike, Harris walked the picket line with striking autoworkers in 2019.

They said Harris will be in Detroit on Wednesday to rally with UAW members and meet with members to hear about their issues.

"Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed. This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat President Donald Trump at the ballot box."