VIDEOS: Fain calls Trump a 'scab' while McMorrow speaks on Project 2025 at DNC

(WXYZ) — Michigan leaders took center stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night before President Joe Biden closed out night one.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow – a Democrat who represents Royal Oak, Oak Park, parts of Detroit and other areas of Oakland County – took the stage with an oversized book that represented Project 2025.

During the five-minute speech, she spoke about portions of the Project 2025 plan – a 920-page plan for the next Republican presidential administration.

"This is the Republican blueprint for a second term. That's right, they went ahead and wrote down all the extreme things that Donald Trump wants to do in the next four years. We read it and whatever you think it might be, it is so much worse," McMorrow said.

Watch some of her speech in the video below

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow speaks on Project 2025 at DNC

UAW President Shawn Fain took the stage later in the night, touting a trademark red union shirt under a blazer.

The union previously endorsed President Joe Biden and has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. They also filed labor charges against former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk last week.

During the speech, Fain called Trump a "scab" and eventually took off his blazer to show a shirt that reads, "Trump is a scab. Vote Harris."

"For us in the labor movement, it's really simple. Kamala Harris is one of us. She's a fighter for the working class and Donald Trump is a scab," Fain said.

Watch Fain's speech below