Biden administration reversing Trump-era rule on showerhead water flow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule on showerheads that was approved after then-President Donald Trump complained he couldn’t get wet enough because of limits on their water flow.

The Energy Department is going back to a showerhead standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean.

The rule change will have little practical effect because most showerheads comply with the 2013 rule.

The Energy Department says the new action clarifies what’s been happening in the marketplace.

Officials say that showers that provide the extra supply of water desired by Trump are not easily found.

Trump's complaint was that “you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out.”