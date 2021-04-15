Watch
Congressional Democrats to introduce bill to expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13 justices

Patrick Semansky/AP
The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 9:36 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 21:42:46-04

A group of Democratic lawmakers plan to introduce a bill Thursday to expand the Supreme Court from 9 justices to 13.

In a statement on Twitter, Rep. Mondaire Jones said he is introducing the Judiciary Act of 2021 because “our democracy is under assault, and the Supreme Court has dealt the sharpest blows. To restore power to the people, we must #expandthecourt.”

Reps. Jones, Jerry Nadler, Hank Johnson and Senator Ed Markey are reportedly holding a press conference Thursday morning to unveil their bill.

The bill is unlikely to become law, given the Democrats' slim majority in the House and Senate.

The announcement is less than a week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order forming a commission to study the possibility of adding more justices to the Supreme Court, in addition to other possible reforms.

The 36-member commission is planning to hold public meetings, and has 180 days to complete a report.

The Supreme Court has had nine justices since 1869.

