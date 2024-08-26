Former President Donald Trump's speech at Detroit National Guard convention draws mixed reaction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There was mixed reaction from military members and their families Monday as former president Donald Trump delivered remarks at the 146th National Guard general convention at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Although both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris were invited, only Trump came.

After listening to his speech, Puerto Rico National Guard member Hector Ocasio told 7 News Detroit, "For me personally, his message was a message of encouragement for the military forces and their families."

Tanairi Ochoamartinez who is a wife to a National Guard member said, "It was a little bit disappointing to see NAGAUS becoming so politicized, an event where soldiers are supposed to only see red which is their blood."

Trump's speech began with an introduction from Kid Rock who said, "A huge military salute and welcome to our 45th, and soon to be 47th, president of the United States, President Donald J. Trump."

Once on stage Trump immediately dove into how he would support the National Guard if he is elected in November.

Part 1: Donald Trump speaks at National Guard conference in Detroit

Part 1: Donald Trump speaks at National Guard conference in Detroit

He said, "When I’m back in the White House I’ll get you the support, funding, training, and equipment you need. And I will get you the pay raises that you really deserve."

In reaction, Ocasio told 7 News Detroit, "For real I do feel encouraged, his message inspired me."

Trump also focused on his recent endorsement from RFK Jr., his experience working with the military during his term as president, and what he sees as looming danger with international relations.

He said he believes we've never been closer to World War III, and continued on to talk about potential conflict.

Part 2: Donald Trump speaks at National Guard conference in Detroit

Part 2: Donald Trump speaks at National Guard conference in Detroit

"We do a lot of reports that are stupid reports. Like a report that came out a couple weeks ago that we would lose in a war with China, you saw that report?" questioned Trump. "You don’t do reports that we are going to lose to China in a war. Stupid people do that, like the people that are in office right now."

In response to statements like this Ochoamartinez said, "The message was very divided, he never mentioned unity, he never mentioned working together as one, it set the tone for separation."

In the past the military vote has leaned Republican, however, some question if that is beginning to change.

"November 5th will be the most important day, in my opinion, in the history of the country," said Trump.

The former president is scheduled to be back in Michigan Thursday to visit Potterville and talk enconomy and manufacturing.