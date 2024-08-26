Former President Trump set to speak National Guard conference at Huntington Place later today

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Detroit today to address the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference & Exhibition.

This visit, announced last week, is the second time that Trump has been in Michigan in the past few weeks, with the former President campaigning in Howell just over a week ago. He is set to start speaking at Huntington Place at 2 p.m.

