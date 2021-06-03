Reports: FBI investigating postmaster general in connection with campaign contributions

The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with campaign contributions involving his former business, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post was the first to report the investigation in which agents have reportedly interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and his former company, New Breed Logistics.

A spokesperson for DeJoy confirmed the investigation in a statement to The Post and CNN. The representative said the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for DeJoy when he was in the private sector, but he said DeJoy never knowingly violated campaign contribution laws.

In the statement, the spokesperson said DeJoy has answered questions about his business dealings posed by Congress and the Postal Service inspector general.

The spokesperson said DeJoy expects nothing illegal to come from the investigation and he intends to work with the DOJ to quickly resolve the situation.

The USPS Board of Governors, which were all selected by former President Donald Trump, appointed DeJoy to his role in May of 2020. Soon after being confirmed by the Senate, he imposed cost-cutting measures that some blamed for creating backlogs across the U.S.