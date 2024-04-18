RFK Jr. to appear on Michigan's ballot for president

LANSING, Mich. — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will appear on the Michigan ballot for this year’s presidential election.

Kennedy, who is running as an independent candidate, made the announcement Thursday. His campaign says the Natural Law Party nominated Kennedy for president and Nicole Shanahan, his running mate, for vice president.

“He’s the most qualified candidate in the modern-day history of America,” says Doug Dern, chairman of the Natural Law Party. “We welcome Mr. Kennedy and Ms. Shanahan to the party.”

Kennedy is scheduled to host a comedy event, titled “A Night of Laughter,” Sunday, April 21 at Detroit’s Royal Oak Theatre. He is expected to celebrate the ballot news during the show.

We’re told Kennedy has already obtained ballot access in Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, New Hampshire and Hawaii with more states pending.

