Trump and Vance to hold first rally in Grand Rapids after accepting nominations

(WXYZ) — Former President Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will hold their first rally after the Republican National Convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The Republican ticket will appear at Van Andel Arena for a rally at 5:00 p.m. the campaign announced Tuesday.

VIDEO: Metro Detroiters react to Trump picking JD Vance as a running mate:

Metro Detroit voters react to Trump picking JD Vance as running mate

The event will be general admission. The doors will open at 1:00 p.m. with the program beginning at 5:00 p.m. The names of any other speakers have not yet been released.

Vance was named as Trump's Vice Presidential nominee on Monday as the Republican National Convention got underway in Milwaukee. They were formally nominated following the roll call of states Monday night. Both are expected to formally accept the nominations later this week.