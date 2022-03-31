Two years after 'defund the police' movement many places are funding the police again

BURLINGTON, VT — Nearly two years after the murder of George Floyd, cities around the country were prompted to take a closer look at police budgets.

Some called the movement "defund the police," others just said it was long overdue for more oversight and accountability. Many cities made little to no policy changes.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT DID IT

"We did, yes," City councilman Jack Hanson said.

After the protests and the outcry following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the police here were told they needed to cut around 30 positions, a 30% cut.

“As people would leave we just wouldn't replace them," Hanson said of the 2020 plan.

This small, liberal-leaning city in the Northeast can give a unique perspective on how the police funding debate in our country is going.

HOW IS IT GOING?

"It's been mixed," Hanson said.

The acting police chief told St. George by phone that in the years following many officers have either retired or decided to work elsewhere. Recruitment has been challenging.

Today only around 60 officers are able to respond to calls, that’s around 20 short of what independent studies show this town needs.

"Gun incidents are up, burglaries," Kelly DeVine, the CEO of the Burlington Business Association said.

Devine says a lack of police has resulted in a rise in unsolved petty theft and vandalism, crimes that impact business. Burlington did not see a violent crime spike like other cities.

"This downtown needs to be for everybody, families, young children," DeVine said.

"We got in a situation where we just didn’t have enough public safety response," Hanson said.

Hanson, who voted to defund the police in 2020, actually voted in recent months to give $800,000 dollars worth of retention and sign-on bonuses to officers.

There is a separate effort by others on the council to create more police positions too.

BURLINGTON IS NOT ALONE

This shift is happening around the United States. New York City voted to cut funding too in 2020. Two years later it has increased following a spike in violent crime.

In Minneapolis, there were initial cuts as well, now more funding. In Baltimore, a similar story is emerging.

One sign of how much has changed in progressive politics in recent years, President Biden this week put a $30 billion increase in police funding in his budget proposal to Congress and highlighted in his State of the Union the need to fight crime.

NOT A FAILURE

"Ultimately, I think we right moving in the right direction,” Hanson said.

Back in Burlington, Hanson doesn't want you to think the defund movement was a complete failure

Hanson emphasized programs to help the mentally ill got improved in his city and around the country. Police budgets are now better scrutinized and staffing levels are closer to what should be acceptable.

As for any regrets, Hanson doesn't have many although he does advise cities considering police cuts to do so more methodically than his beloved city of Burlington.

"It was a huge change in a short amount of time," Hanson said.