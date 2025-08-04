National Sports Collectors Convention coming to Detroit in 2028; here's what to expect

(WXYZ) — A major national convention for sports fans and collectors is coming to the Motor City in 2028. Organizers announced The National Sports Collectors Convention will be in Detroit.

The convention is set to take place at Huntington Place, which is undergoing a $125 million expansion that will add 20,000 square feet, plus a pedestrian bridge to connect to the JW Marriott Hotel that is set to open on the former Joe Louis Arena site.

According to the convention's website, it's often called "The National" and is the "largest and most prestigious gathering of sports collectors and memorabilia enthusiasts in the world."

For the 2025 event, officials said the convention featured 600+ of the country's most prolific dealers, plus box and pack grading, card grading, game-used merchandise, autographs and much more.

This year featured more than 100 stars across all sports signing autographs.

More information is set to be released in the future about the convention.