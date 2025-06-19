FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Fraser during the first batch of storms Wednesday, causing significant damage to homes and power lines.

The bulk of the damage occurred in the area of 14 Mile Road and Garfield, where mangled trampolines, power lines and tree branches littered yards, and shingles were ripped off homes.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Fraser

Watch Ryan Marshall's video reports on the clean-up below

Clean-up underway after severe storms, tornado in Fraser

Storm clean up after tornado touches down in Fraser

Multiple videos captured the tornado as it moved through the area, sending debris flying through the air and forcing residents to take shelter.

"A carport for a house went up in the air and it was flying through the air and I could see it and was like uh oh, time to go in the basement," Cody Potyczka said.

Potyczka is one of many residents in the neighborhood who saw the tornado approach and sought safety in their basements.

"My girlfriend came in and said 'hey, we have to go downstairs' and I said 'why' and she said 'we're having a tornado,'" Gaetano Rizzo said.

Rizzo's home suffered significant damage when a tree completely crushed the sun room at the back of his house. Repairs have been delayed due to safety concerns.

"We have a power line that's on the tree, so we haven't been able to touch it," Rizzo said.

Watch video from Devon Shelton in Fraser. Warning: Graphic language

Multiple DTE Energy crews have been working throughout the neighborhood to repair downed power lines damaged during the storm.

"There's trampolines in power lines, multiple trampolines just in the air stuck on something," Jacob Bondarek said.

Many neighbors came outside to assess the damage after the storm passed, with homes throughout the area left without power.

Watch video taken by a viewer in Macomb County below:

WATCH: Viewer video taken during severe storms in Macomb County

For some residents like David Selbmann, the damage requires personal repairs before power can be restored.

"If I don't have this put back up and repaired, I won't have power until it's done," Selbmann said.

Despite the damage to his own property, Selbmann acknowledged others faced worse situations.

"We're lucky as you can see from over there — they're not so lucky," he said.

Across the street, one home had approximately a quarter of its roof torn off. Multiple homes with damaged roofs were already being repaired by the afternoon.

"We redecked it, tarped everything," David Hall of Premier Roofing and Renovations said.

Hall and other workers rushed to patch up homes ahead of more rain expected overnight. The afternoon storms had already flooded roadways in nearby Clinton Township, requiring emergency services to perform a water rescue.

"It's my understanding there was a car off to the side of the road in a ditch and the occupant was unable to exit the vehicle and they had to get the fire department out to do a water rescue," Macomb County Emergency Manager Brandon Lewis said.

Despite the destruction, cleanup efforts in Fraser have been swift, with neighbors helping each other recover.

"It's just heartbreaking. I took a walk to see if anyone needed help, but it seems like most people got things under control at this point," Bondarek said.

The National Weather Service will continue surveying the damage and is expected to provide more specific details about the tornado by Thursday morning.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

