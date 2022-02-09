1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights has dismissed a juror because his son is ill.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Wednesday replaced the juror in the trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao with one of six alternates.

Twelve jurors will deliberate.

Kueng, Lane, and Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown.

Last April, Chauvin was convicted in connection with the death of Floyd and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

In December, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s rights.

According to the Associated Press, Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held down his legs, and Thao kept bystanders from intervening.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing.

Magnuson told the jury that a juror was excused because his son has a serious health condition.

Last week the trial was suspended because one of the defendants, reportedly Lane, had tested positive for COVID-19.