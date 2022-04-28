$10,000 reward offered after gunshots erupt near South Carolina youth baseball game

A scary moment occurred during a little league game in South Carolina.

People began running for cover as dozens of gunshots were fired near a ball field in North Charleston.

At first, the children look around in confusion as the gunshots go off.

Players and coaches then dropped to the ground for safety and parents called for their children.

No one was hurt, but several cars in the parking lot were hit by gunfire.

Police arrived quickly but the suspects had already left the area.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.