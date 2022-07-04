11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in Indiana

MT VERNON, Ind. — Indiana State Police say an 11-year-old boy died Sunday after a fireworks incident in Posey County, Ind.

First responders went to a residence for a call of a child being seriously injured around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers said the child died while on the way to a hospital. No specific details about the incident were given.

The boy's identity has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to federal officials, children account for 35% of all firework-related injuries. In 2021, nine people across the U.S. died from firework-related injures.

This article was written by Michelle Kaufman for WRTV.