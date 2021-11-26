19 dead, 32 injured in Mexico pilgrimage bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nineteen people are dead and 32 more are injured after a bus apparently carrying pilgrims to a religious site in central Mexico crashed.

An official in the State of Mexico says the accident occurred Friday southwest of Mexico City.

According to the Associated Press, the crash happened in the township of Joquicingo.

The bus was heading from the western state of Michoacan to Chalma, a town visited by Roman Catholic pilgrims for centuries.

There is no immediate information on the condition of the injured passengers.

Many Mexicans go on religious pilgrimages as Dec. 12, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, approaches.

Because they often walk or bike or travel in aging buses, accidents are not uncommon.